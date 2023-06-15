×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Ciara, Kesha, Big Freedia to Perform at ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ 2023 Concert

The iHeartMedia/Procter & Gamble concert takes place on Thursday.

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Thursday’s (June 15) “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 — The Future Starts Now” concert will feature Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Ciara, Big Freedia, Kesha and more. The fourth annual concert, hosted by JoJo Siwa “will focus on the LGBTQ+ community’s past achievements, the urgency of the present moment and hope for our future,” according to a statement on the event’s site.

Related

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion Are Headlining 2023’s L.A. Pride in the Park

Other acts slated to perform or appear at the show that will take place at 8 p.m. ET include: Billy Porter, Kayley Kioko, Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini. In addition, Carlile will be presented with the 2023 Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by funding and empowering frequently overlooked organizations.

The one-hour concert, which will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, will also be available on demand through June 30 on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Revry, the Roku Channel and the Advocate Channel.

“This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has raised more than $11 million to date for the six participating charitable organizations: GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink and OtRight International.

“I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million dollars to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” said Brent Miller, Can’t Cancel Pride co-founder and P&G senior director, global LGBTQ equality & inclusion.

See the event poster below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad