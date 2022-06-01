Brandi Carlile Opens Up About Her Queer Journey: ‘I Needed to Live Authentically’

Brandi Carlile never had a coming out moment, but the singer/songwriter knew that living authentically was something she just had to do.

In honor of Pride Month 2022, Carlile opened up about her queer journey for the latest installment of Billboard’s “Inclusivity and Coming Out Stories” Pride series, presented by Capital One. “I didn’t feel I had a choice but to come out when I was growing up,” she admitted during her sit-down interview. “I felt like it was radiating out of me and that I needed to live authentically at a really young age because my queerness was really tied with my gender and the way that I presented myself.”

