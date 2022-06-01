Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Brandi Carlile Opens Up About Her Queer Journey: ‘I Needed to Live Authentically’

Brandi Carlile opens up about her queer journey for Billboard's "Inclusivity and Coming Out Stories" Pride series, presented by Capital One.

Brandi Carlile never had a coming out moment, but the singer/songwriter knew that living authentically was something she just had to do.

In honor of Pride Month 2022, Carlile opened up about her queer journey for the latest installment of Billboard’s “Inclusivity and Coming Out Stories” Pride series, presented by Capital One. “I didn’t feel I had a choice but to come out when I was growing up,” she admitted during her sit-down interview. “I felt like it was radiating out of me and that I needed to live authentically at a really young age because my queerness was really tied with my gender and the way that I presented myself.”

For more on her queer journey and advice to LGBTQ+ youth, check out the full interview with Brandi Carlile for Billboard’s “Inclusivity and Coming Out Stories” series above.

Explore

Explore

Brandi Carlile

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad