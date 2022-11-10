Billy Porter Will Immortalize His Iconic 2020 Grammys Look With a Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

The category is Madame Tussauds wax figure realness, and Billy Porter is scoring 10s across the board!

On Thursday (Nov. 10), Madame Tussauds and Porter announced on Instagram that the Pose star’s likeness would be the next addition to the chain’s long-running Times Square location. “Madame Tussauds New York is in the process of making a brand new wax figure, and it just might be the most fabulous one yet,” the company wrote. “Coming in 2023, the category is: BILLY PORTER!”

In the photos, fans can see the “Children” singer standing on a pedestal and posing while a group of artists take his measurements. Fans of Porter will quickly recognize the turquoise jumpsuit he’s wearing — the look famously first appeared at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Porter paired it with wide-brimmed hat that had a motorized curtain of crystalline fringe to cover his face.

In a statement released with the photos, Porter expressed his excitement at being all dolled-up in perpetuity. “I am humbly honored to be receiving my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with the artists to make this dream come true and I can’t wait to see my twin in New York!”

Tussauds said that they decided to announce Porter’s figure ahead of World Kindness Day on Nov. 13 as a means of honoring Porter’s “vulnerability and supportive nature to all communities.”

2022 saw plenty of other accomplishments for Porter. Along with returning to his music career with the release of his latest single “Stranger Things,” the star spent much of the year promoting his directorial debut Anything’s Possible, a film following a young woman as she navigates her life as a trans high-schooler.

Check out announcement of Porter’s new wax figure below: