Big Freedia Will Be Honored for ‘Breaking Barriers’ in Culture at PFLAG’s 50th Anniversary Gala

Big Freedia has earned a lot of titles throughout her career — Queen Diva, Queen of Bounce and Grammy Award-winner, to name a few. Now, she’s ready to accept her new title courtesy of America’s oldest LGBTQ organization.

On Friday (Feb. 17), PFLAG announced Big Freedia as their headline honoree for the organization’s 50th anniversary gala this March. Freedia will receive the organization’s inaugural Breaking Barriers award, which honors “an individual who uses their platform to help remove obstacles to LGBTQ+ and intersectional equality in pursuit of a more just, equitable, and inclusive world,” according to a statement.

Freedia said in a statement that she was honored to be the first recipient of PFLAG’s award. “I know what it is to have unconditional love and affirmation from my mother, Ms. Vera, who was my biggest champion in my life and my career. She was what every PFLAG parent strives to be, and is one of the reasons I can be the loud, proud Black, gay, gender fluid advocate I am,” she wrote.

PFLAG executive director Brian K. Bond took a moment to thank Freedia for her tireless work in the music industry. “Whether it’s making the dance floor a place where every person of every body type is welcome, or it’s being unabashedly herself on the world’s biggest stages as a genderfluid Black and beautiful musician, Big Freedia has used every part of her talent and joy to open doors and break barriers to inclusion,” he wrote.

PFLAG’s 50th Anniversary Gala will take place on March 3, 2023 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. For more information, click here.