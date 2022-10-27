Big Freedia Is Bouncing Back to Fuse With a New Business-Themed Series: Exclusive

Fans across the globe know the Queen Diva of bounce Big Freedia for her high-energy features and larger-than-life dance prowess. But the New Orleans-born star wants you to know that when it comes to her career, she means business.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), Billboard can exclusively announce that after five years, Big Freedia is finally returning to Fuse’s airwaves with a new series, Big Freedia Means Business. Co-produced with World of Wonder (the production team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race), the show is set to air starting in summer 2023 on both Fuse and Fuse+, and streaming on WOW Presents Plus in late 2023.

The new show will follow the bounce icon as she navigates the various different business opportunities that have come her way in the last few years, including opening a boutique hotel in the French Quarter, starting her own cannabis line and much more. Another big focus? The show will follow Big Freedia as she prepares to launch her upcoming album.

“The No. 1 question we get at Fuse is, when are we bringing back Big Freedia,” Marc Leonard, Fuse’s senior vp, head of content and marketing, said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to announce that Big Freedia is coming home to where she belongs at a moment when she is ready to scale new heights of success. We can’t wait to share those new triumphs with her legions of devoted fans.”

The last time Freedia appeared on Fuse’s airwaves was with her hit show Big Freedia Bounces Back (formerly known as Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce), which followed the NOLA performer as she attempted to bring her local success to a mainstream audience.

Of course, in the time since the show went off the air in 2017, Freedia has unequivocally achieved that goal. Along with collaborating with the likes of Drake, Kesha, Rebecca Black and plenty of others, Freedia has now become a two-time collaborator with Beyoncé, who sampled the star’s work most recently on her chart-topping Renaissance single “Break My Soul.”