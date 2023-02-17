Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Janelle Monáe, Omar Apollo, Beabadoobee & More

Need some new tunes to jam out to for your long weekend? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Janelle Monáe’s return to music to Omar Apollo’s new heartache single, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Janelle Monáe feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, “Float”

“No I’m not the same/ I think I done changed.” It’s quite the statement coming from Janelle Monáe, a pop cultural chameleon who has spent the last decade of their career effortlessly switching between sounds, professions and styles, but always remaining uniquely herself. “Float,” then, feels like an anthem to Monáe’s status of consistent fluctuation. The beat and melody ease into your eardrums offering near-instant serotonin boosts, as Monáe celebrates herself for a moment.

Omar Apollo, “3 Boys”

Omar Apollo just can’t let go, despite his best efforts. On his latest single “3 Boys,” the rising R&B superstar attempts to move on from a relationship, but realizes that there will always be more than one in the relationship. His silky vocals arc perfectly over an aching melody, arriving at a falsetto zenith with the song’s blissful chorus.

Beabadoobee, “Glue Song”

Being “stuck to someone like glue” may not be groundbreaking territory for song lyrics, but when Beabadoobee sings them on “Glue Song,” they can’t help but feel fresh. This soft, sweet love song sees the indie singer-songwriter falling head over heels, accompanied by an unchallenging, gorgeous melody. If you’re feeling that post-Valentine’s Day dip, don’t hesitate to let Beabadoobee boost you back up.

Cavetown, “Del Mar County Fair 2008” (Underscores cover)

Sometimes, a song is so good that you don’t need to change much for a cover. That’s certainly the case for Cavetown’s rendition of Underscores’ “Del Mar County Fair 2008,” wherein the indie sensation puts their own spin without needlessly altering this tender track. Playing with pitch switches and a sweet guitar melody, Cavetown simply nails his version with all of the emotive expression fans have come to expect.

Deb Never, “Momentary Sweetheart”

“Momentary Sweetheart” is designed to fool you. What starts out as a quiet, simple song about trying to hold yourself together quickly devolves into a Deb Never banger about finding comfort in someone else’s arms. The slow-build of the song perfectly suits Never’s angsty-yet-sincere performance here, as she confidently asks, “Don’t you hate when I go?”

Shea Couleé, “Material”

Ever since her first appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9, drag superstar Shea Couleé stood out with her musical chops. Now, she’s back and asking you to just look at the “Material.” This pounding club track sees Couleé once again asserting herself as The One™, effortlessly switching between ethereal vocals and rapid-fire raps. Placing it all over an excellently-crafted dance track, “Material” is sure to wind up in a club near you ASAP.

The Aces, “Always Get This Way”

Alt-pop purveyors The Aces are ready to give you the goods this weekend. “Always Get This Way,” the band’s new single off their forthcoming album, is a glittering ode to anxious insomnia, as lead singer Cristal Ramirez recounts the many sleepless nights she’s spent confronting her own insecurities. Don’t worry, though — while the subject matter may be dour, “Always Get This Way” is nothing but alternative bliss, and one of The Aces’ best yet.

Serpentwithfeet, “Gonna Go”

There is a difference between being in a relationship that’s “comfortable” and one that’s actually good. That’s a realization baroque pop singer Serpentwithfeet comes to in the middle of “Gonna Go,” his latest near-perfect queer love song. While the production and musical energy of the track deserve plenty of praise, it’s the star’s songwriting that shines bright here; lines like “all those crumbs don’t make it pie” and “I’ve been crunching numbers and it says you’re not the one” perfectly evoke the matter-of-fact point of this lush new track.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: