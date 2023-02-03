Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Jake Shears, Anne-Marie, Peach PRC & More

With the Grammys just around the corner, there’s no better time to reacquaint yourself with what’s happening in music right now! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Anne-Marie Jake Shears peach-prc See latest videos, charts and news

From Jake Shears’ long awaited return to Anne-Marie’s no-longer-sad girl anthem, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Jake Shears, “Too Much Music”

Pop singer Jake Shears missed you — so he decided to give you an absolute pop banger to celebrate his return. The former frontman of Scissor Sisters brings all of the glam-rock flair on “Too Much Music,” his dynamic new dance single where Shears appears in rare form. Proclaiming that “there can never be too much music for me,” the singer lets his brilliant falsetto vocals fly free over a thrumming set of glittering guitars and drums, bringing the absolute correct vibes for his 2023 comeback.

Anne-Marie, “Sad B!tch”

Despite what its title may suggest, “Sad B!tch,” the newest track from U.K. pop star Anne-Marie is “not another sad girl anthem.” After nearly three years of the world trying its hardest to keep people down, Anne-Marie declares on this delectable new pop song that “being sad is so last year.” With some saturated pop production and just a hint of alternative flair, the singer boogies her way right past the bad vibes.

Peach PRC, “Perfect for You”

Who wants a euphoric new queer love song? If any part of you said “yes,” then you should quickly press play on Peach PRC’s “Perfect for You,” the Australian singer’s dreamy new electro-pop track from her forthcoming EP. Sung from the perspective of a girl falling in love with her best friend’s girlfriend, Peach PRC’s vocal bears the vulnerability of past tracks like “Heavy” or “Colourblind,” while the production flaunts the catchiness of “God Is a Freak” and “Josh,” making a perfect combination for the rising star.

Carlie Hanson, “Blueberry Pancakes”

Fans of Carlie Hanson know the singer-songwriter for her alternative take on pop music — and while they’ll still get a taste of that with her new single “Blueberry Pancakes,” they’ll also get to see her take down her walls. The vulnerable new single follows Hanson as she reunites with her partner after making it through a long-distance relationship with them. This touching, lovely ode to finally feeling comfortable again is the perfect soundtrack for a weekend of reacquainting yourself with that smitten feeling.

ABISHA, “Masterpiece”

With her last few releases, singer-songwriter ABISHA has proven to be a master of creating romantically urgent queer love songs; “Masterpiece,” the singer’s latest, is no exception. The bouncing new track is conceptualized off of the flurry of feelings you get upon first meeting someone so infatuating that you simply cannot help yourself from getting caught up in it. It’s ABISHA’s smart choice of holding back with her vocal that makes the song so intoxicating — she gets you to lean in closer and closer, leaving you wanting more by the time the track stops.

Betty Who, “Running Up That Hill” (Kate Bush cover)

It’s been almost a year since Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made its improbable run back up the Billboard charts — but that’s not stopping Australian pop singer Betty Who from offering her own rendition of the ’80s single. With Who’s rendition, the star turns to her familiar mode of grooving dance-pop jam, giving the track a sparkly, rhinestone sheen as the star dances her way through a familiar classic.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: