First Out: New Music From Dove Cameron, Cat Burns, Cakes Da Killa & More

Happy Halloweekend! If you’re looking for some new tunes to fill your party playlists this weekend, look no further: Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Dove Cameron’s latest entry in her new era to Cat Burns’ excellent Estelle cover, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Dove Cameron, “Bad Idea”

Ever since releasing “Boyfriend,” Dove Cameron’s been hard at work promoting her “villain era” of music. But on her latest song, “Bad Idea,” the villainy takes a back seat to some poor decision-making based purely on lust. Cameron’s voice sounds effortlessly excellent throughout the entire track, while the bouncing, jazzy instrumentation gives us a slightly different flavor of her new sound — it may not be as nefarious as her latest music, but it certainly makes us want to hear more.

Cat Burns, “American Boy (Estelle Cover)”

UK singer-songwriter Cat Burns has been on something of a hot streak lately — and it’s not stopping now. The star’s Spotify Singles session, along with giving fans an acoustic version of her bubbly single “People Pleaser,” delivered a stunning rendition of Estelle’s “American Boy. (Before you ask, in light of recent events, no, she doesn’t include the Kanye verse). This gorgeous, slowed-down version of the iconic track shows off every inch of the rising singer’s voice, as she bathes in the rich sonics of the original song, while giving it her own delicious spin.

Cakes Da Killa, Svengali

If you’ve found yourself in a bit of a house music drought since Renaissance dropped, Cakes Da Killa is here to relieve your tension. Svengali, the sophomore album from the hip-hop innovator, is a tour de force of raw talent for the rapper, as he makes like the titular mesmirizer and hypnotizes listeners with the combined skills of stunning flow (specifically on standout track “Ball and Chain”) as well as some extra-dimensional production flourishes (like on the vibe-fueled single “Drugs Du Jour”). So give in and let Svengali send you down a blissful spiral immediately.

Kaash Paige, “Doubted Me”

If you’re in need of some additional Rihanna vibes after listening to “Life Me Up,” we have just the song for you. Fast-rising R&B singer Kaash Paige’s “Doubted Me” exudes the same breathless confidence and vocal acuity that you’d come to expect from the Bad Gal herself, but does so with a different flavor of unabashed flair. On this psychic, gas-powered anthem, Paige lets her haters know where they can stick their nasty comments — it’s her time to shine, and she takes up every inch of spotlight that she can find on this self-confident track.

Corook, “Smoothie”

Everyone has had plenty of moments of putting off self-worth — up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter Corook wants to remind you that it’s a practice. On “Smoothie,” the singer takes all the parts of her personality, good and bad, and blends them together (get it?) to find that she hasn’t “felt this good since I was 18.” Add into that the fact that the song is a deliciously fun pop-rock genre blend, and you’ve got a verified banger on your hands.

Nakhane feat. Perfume Genius, “Do You Well“

When you put two artists like Nakhane and Perfume Genius together, you’d be forgiven for expecting something slow and tragically beautiful as a result. Instead, the pair pivot in the opposite direction on “Do Me Right,” a bright-eyed, sex-positive anthem of hedonism and wish-fullfillment, backed by a beat that refuses to be denied. Nakhane channels their resonant voice into peak performance, while Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas backs them up beautifully. Dip your toe into this joyful noise, and you’ll find yourself diving back in for more in no time.