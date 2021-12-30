Ben Platt Thanks Boyfriend Noah Galvin for Making a Bad 2021 ‘Mostly Wonderful’

It’s almost New Year’s, which means everyone is looking back on 2021 and wondering once again, “What the hell was that?” But Ben Platt says his year wasn’t so bad after all, thanks to his boyfriend, Noah Galvin.

In a Dec. 29 Instagram post, Platt shared a photo of him kissing the Good Doctor actor on the cheek, and offering a thank you to the man who made life that much better in a year that was less than ideal. “2021 often deeply sucked and yet he somehow made it mostly wonderful,” Platt wrote.

Platt and Galvin became close when the latter replaced the former in the titular role of the Broadway music Dear Evan Hansen. In May 2020, Galvin appeared on an episode of the podcast Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine, where he revealed that he and Platt were officially dating. Platt later went on to elaborate in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how the two came to be together.

“We’d been friends for, like, five years, and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to give it a shot,” he said. “We had kind of skated around it for a long time, and then it was zero to 60, like, we’re living together with my parents in our childhood home.”

Platt had a big year in 2021. Along with reprising his role as Evan Hansen for the film version of the musical, the star also unveiled his second studio album, Reverie, which reached. No. 87 on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer has set tour dates for 2022 starting in February, which will take him across North America, beginning in Orlando and ending with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Check out Platt’s adorable Instagram post below: