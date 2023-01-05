Which Ariana Grande Song Do You Want to See on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Next? Vote!

Ariana Grande is set to make her return to the Werk Room on the season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race this Friday (Jan. 6), which provides ample opportunity for one of her songs to be used in a lip sync smackdown to eliminate the first queen of the season.

The pop star’s music has already provided epic moments throughout the show’s 15 seasons, spin-offs and international iterations (“I’d like to keep it on, please,” anyone?), and she even served as a guest judge back in season 7. Now Billboard wants to know: Which of Grande’s song do you want to hear in a Lip Sync for Your Life next?

So far, Grande’s discography has been mined a total of eight times on the main stage, including iconic lip syncs set to “Break Free,” “Into You,” “No Tears Left to Cry” and, yes, “Greedy.” But there are still more than a few gems and powerhouse cuts left yet untapped by RuPaul.

One of the most obvious choices is “7 Rings” — its swaggering beat, braggadocious lyrics and delectable connection to The Sound of Music (a.k.a. canon for theater gays!) would provide the perfect backdrop for two desperate queens to outflex each other.

Both “Positions” and “Thank U, Next” are equally strong contenders for the lip sync treatment, with the former’s teasing, sexually charged lyrics sure to inspire some rather NSFW moves on the stage and the latter giving queens a chance to live out their First Wives Club fantasies for the judges. (I mean, just imagine it after a runway filled with white power suits, am I right?)

Other fan favorites perfect for a Lip Sync for Your Life include her Lady Gaga duet “Rain on Me,” “Dangerous Woman,” “God Is a Woman” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Also, how has “Side to Side” (featuring Nicki Minaj) not been used already?

Vote for the Ariana song you want to see used as a Lip Sync for Your Life in Billboard‘s poll below.