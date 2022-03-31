Ariana Grande Launches New Fund to Protect Trans Kids Against ‘Disgraceful’ Legislation

Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

As attempts to further limit the rights of transgender kids heat up in state legislatures around the country, pop singer Ariana Grande is stepping in to offer some help to opposition efforts.

On the International Transgender Day of Visibility (Thursday, March 31), the “Thank U, Next” singer posted a series of images on her Instagram, announcing her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund. Partnering with fundraising organization Pledge, Grande said that she wanted to create the new initiative to help show her continued support for the transgender community.

“Please join me in donating to this fund i’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth,” she captioned her post. “Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Grande went on to reveal that the funds raised through this campaign would be donated evenly to 18 organizations across 12 different states supporting trans youth and fighting against the continued attacks against their rights in state legislatures. She also pledged that she would be matching all funds raised from the initiative, up to $1.5 million.

Multiple states have moved forward over the last few weeks with anti-transgender bills and laws aimed specifically at trans young people. On Wednesday (March 30), Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed two bills into law that restrict access to gender-affirming care and school sports for transgender kids. Arizona joined four other states, including Oklahoma, Iowa, Utah and South Dakota, in banning transgender students from participating in school sports.

Check out Grande’s Instagram post below, donate to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth fund and learn more about the organizations being supported here.