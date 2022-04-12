‘Drag Race’ Alum Alaska Is Bringing Theatrics to the Studio With ‘Drag: The Musical’ Album

Whether they’re lip syncing to songs from their favorite shows, or even making their Broadway debut, it’s a known fact that drag queens love musical theater. Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Alaska is ready to give fans of both drag and theater a little taste of both.

On Tuesday (April 12), Alaska announced her upcoming recording, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), a full musical experience recorded by drag artists. Co-writing all of the tracks with her collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, Alaska unveiled that the album will follow a story of two drag bars competing against one another in order to survive financial hardships.

The recording, which is due out May 13 via PEG Records, Killingsworth Recording Company and Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, will feature appearances from fan-favorite queens, including Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Divina De Campo and Lagoona Bloo, as well as appearances from non-drag stars like Michelle Visage, Nick Adams, Max von Essen, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman.

“At its core, the musical is inspired by the family bond that drag queens have together. And just like family, we may not always get along, but we find a way to support one another and love one another,” Alaska said of the new project in a statement. “I want to bring people into the world of drag. It’s a world that might not always be glamorous and sparkly. In fact, at times it can be slimy and disgusting. But I love it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Along with being released as an album this spring, there are already “plans in the works” for adapting DRAG: The Musical into a live production later in the year, according to a press release. DRAG: The Musical will be one of two albums released by Alaska in 2022 — Red 4 Filth, the star’s fourth studio album, is slated for release in 2022, with her previously-postponed North American tour scheduled to begin on Oct. 25 in Orlando, FL.

