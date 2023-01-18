×
Here’s Why Adam Lambert Doesn’t Think Theo James Should Play George Michael in a Biopic

The George Michael estate has previously put rumors of a potential biopic to rest.

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

The White Lotus star Theo James joined Watch What Happens Live last week, where he expressed interest in playing George Michael if a biopic were ever in the works.

“Oh yeah, I would love that, he’s an icon,” he said. “He’s a lot of Greek, and I’m a lot of Greek. Put that Greek together, and you get falafel.”

However, when The Advocate shared the news to Instagram, Adam Lambert criticized the thought. “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” the singer commented, along with an eye roll emoji. The comment was seemingly in reference to other biopics about gay stars played by straight men, such as Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Taron Egerton playing Elton John in Rocketman.

However, despite reports of a biopic surrounding the late Wham! frontman, the George Michael estate put to rumors to rest in a statement. “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” read the note from George Michael Entertainment. “On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

