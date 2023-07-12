Adam Lambert Feels ‘Flattered’ That Lil Nas X ‘Even Knows Who I Am’

Birds of a feather stick together, and pop superstar Adam Lambert is happy to see the similar plumage between himself and Lil Nas X.

On Tuesday night’s episode (July 11) of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lambert gave a shout-out to the “Industry Baby” star. When a fan asked on-air about Lambert’s reaction to Lil Nas thanking him for creating space for queer artists, the “Whaddaya Want From Me” singer praised the rapper’s bombastic style.

“That was very flattering that he even knows who I am,” Lambert said. “I think he’s such a rock star, and so bold and brave, and I love what he’s doing. So I was very flattered by that,” Lambert said.

Cohen quickly followed up by pointing out all of the “crap” that Lambert had to deal with early on in his career as an openly queer artist, especially as a performer at the 2009 American Music Awards. Lambert acknowledged his struggle, but again praised Lil Nas X for doing “racy, fabulous, edgy performances and finally getting to do that without being canceled or pulled off of a network.”

Back in 2021, Lambert told Billboard that seeing Lil Nas X kiss a backup dancer at the BET Awards felt like a watershed moment for queer artistry. “What I love right now with Lil Nas is we need him to be outspoken about it. He is in a position where that works for him, and he’s using it.”

In turn, Lil Nas X told Heavy that he ended up getting to meet Lambert and properly thank him for the path he laid out for other LGBTQ artists. “I did thank him in person, actually. I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted,” he said. “And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened.”

Check out the clip from Watch What Happens Live below: