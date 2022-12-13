Adam Lambert Yearns for an ‘Ordinary World’ With Haunting Duran Duran Cover Off Upcoming Album

Pop-rock superstar Adam Lambert knows his way around a good cover. And on Tuesday (Dec. 13), the singer continued the trend with his latest ode to some ’80s rock icons.

Lambert unveiled his cover of Duran Duran‘s 1993 hit single “Ordinary World,” in which the American Idol alum slows the track down to create am almost eerie version of the grief-stricken original track. Backed up by a smooth piano and some orchestral strings, Lambert carefully croons out the aching lyrics of the track, never going as far as emulating Simon Le Bon’s signature vocal, but paying homage all the same. Lambert is set to debut his live rendition of the song on Wednesday’s season 22 finale of The Voice.

The singer also announced that the new track was just a taste of what fans could expect off of his forthcoming sixth studio album, High Drama. Due out on Feb. 24 via BMG, the album is set to show off Lambert’s skillset as a cover artist, as he delivers his own versions of songs such as Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older” and many more.

This is not the first song off of the upcoming project that Lambert has shared. Back in October, he released his rendition of the Noël Coward classic “Mad About the Boy” in tandem with a new documentary about the famed playwright and director, Mad About the Boy — The Noël Coward Story. Lambert’s version will appear as the final track on his new album.

Check out the video for Lambert’s “Ordinary World” cover above, and pre-order his new album High Drama here.