Kacey Musgraves, Lily Rose Among Winners at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Kacey Musgraves and Lily Rose were among the honorees at the first half of the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 2). Musgraves received the Vanguard Award from actor and singer Ben Platt. Rose received outstanding breakthrough music artist for her album Stronger Than I Am.

The second half of the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, at which the remainder of the awards will be presented, will be held at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York on May 6.

Upon receiving the Vanguard Award Musgraves said, “One of the biggest compliments I’ve ever gotten in regards to my career is a gay country fan telling me they heard my music and finally felt invited to a party they’d never got invited to. I will continue to have your backs and I so dearly appreciate you having mine.”

Musgraves performed “Rainbow,” the closing song on her Grammy-winning 2018 album, Golden Hour, dedicating it to the LGBTQ community.

Jake Wesley Rogers, who released an EP, Pluto, on Warner Records’ Facet Records imprint last fall, also performed at the event.

Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who in 2021 became the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a major acting a category, received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. It was presented by 2022 Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield.

“Through her art and her energy, Michaela Jaé is making the world respect Black women, Latinas, and all women as we should,” Garfield said when presenting the award. “In a moment of reckoning for our industry, she is leading the charge to create and produce stories centered on LGBTQ lives and experiences, particularly those of trans women of color. She reminds us that you can’t just say you’re an ally. Allyship means action. She inspires me to love others as boldly as I can.”

Upon receiving the award, Rodriguez stated, “I have to thank my mother and father for seeing me and loving me. When a child is loved, whether you are LGBTQIA or not, it makes all the difference. When you tell your queer child that you love them, they think, ‘I love me too.’ I thank all the parents in Texas, Florida, Idaho, Arizona, and around the world who are standing up to fear and ignorance, and grounding their LGBTQIA children in love and acceptance.”

Amy Schneider, who greatly boosted trans visibility with her a 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! from November 2021 to January 2022, hosted her own version of the legendary game show with Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara, co-stars of the HBO series We’re Here. (Those three performers, former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, also co-hosted the L.A. edition of the GLAAD Media Awards.)

Comic and writer Zeke Smith surprised actor Nico Santos (Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians) with a marriage proposal. (Santos said “I do.”)

Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the world’s most visible annual LGBTQ awards show. Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were published, released, or broadcast in calendar year 2021. For a full list of nominees, click here.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, the second year in a row that Hulu has shared the ceremony on its platform. The GLAAD Media Awards premiere on Hulu on April 16.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called for action from Hollywood: “In this moment of crisis, what’s different is our community is holding companies accountable. So I have a message for the industry: Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat. There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front lines, fighting for our rights and telling our stories.

“GLAAD is calling on Hollywood to take meaningful action and will soon convene the biggest brands, agencies, studios, and streamers together with two goals: One, to commit to improving the quantity, quality, and diversity of LGBTQ images — especially in kids and family programming; and two, to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in favor of rights like the Equality Act. I expect every industry executive in this room to join us. GLAAD will give you the playbook. But we won’t give you a pass.”

Ellis serves as executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, alongside GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. Juana Guichardo and Jose Useche serve as associate producers and Wendy Shanker serves as head writer

Here’s a full list of the winners that have been announced to date:

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: (tie) RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)