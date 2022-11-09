×
Red Wave? No, ‘The View’ Borrows From Taylor Swift by Calling Midterm Election Results a ‘Lavender Haze’ Instead

"It looks like that 'red tsunami' didn't quite materialize," Whoopi Goldberg says, before her conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin makes the T-Swift metaphor.

Alyssa Farah Griffin the view
Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View. Courtesy Photo

Can you feel it creeping up on you? The co-hosts of The View analyzed the results of the 2022 midterm elections on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9) with a little help from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights.

“Now the votes are still being counted in many of yesterday’s midterm elections, but it looks like that ‘red tsunami’ didn’t quite materialize,” Whoopi Goldberg stated, making reference to the predicted GOP sweep of the election to introduce the Hot Topics segment.

While Ron DeSantis flipped Florida red with his win as governor, other congressional races saw Democrats like John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Maggie Hassan beat far-right candidates backed by former president Donald Trump, and the show’s resident Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn’t help but make a reference to a fan-favorite track from Swift’s latest chart-topping album.

“Listen, I’m a Republican. I wanted good Republicans to win and I wanted bad Republicans to lose,” the freshman conservative voice at the table said before quipping, “I’m not losing sleep that Dr. Oz lost his race last night!

“This is actually the best I’ve felt about the country,” she continued, “because it was much more, [as] Taylor Swift would call a ‘Lavender Haze.’ This was no red wave.”

While Tay probably wasn’t thinking of the electoral map when she was writing “Lavender Haze” with help from Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz, the Midnights opener debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 behind chart-topping lead single “Anti-Hero” in the same week the superstar set a new record as the first artist to ever dominate the entire Hot 100 top 10 in Billboard history. (This week, on the chart dated Nov. 12, the track remains in the top 10, dropping 2-6.)

Watch The View co-hosts dissect the “Lavender Haze” of the 2022 midterms below.

