Ice T, Michelle Williams, Lil Yachty & More React to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Justice System So Twisted’

Artists are dismayed by the verdict.

Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks over to his attorneys as the jury is dismissed for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was responsible for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has been found not guilty on all five charges pertaining to his case, including first degree intentional homicide with use of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment of safety. The highly politicized trial has sparked nationwide discussion about gun laws, parameters for self-defense and vigilantism in America.

The not guilty verdict on all five of Rittenhouse’s charges comes after the jury spent a total of 26 hours across three and a half days deliberating the case, which saw its members believing he arrived on-scene to the August 2020 protest with a rifle in order to protect himself against the civil unrest that occurred in Kenosha after Jacob Blake — a Black man — was killed by a white police officer days after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Though Rittenhouse visibly celebrated his victory at the conclusion of his trial — he was seen falling to his knees and sobbing as he held his lawyer — social media has been left polarized by the verdict, with musicians calling the ruling a miscarriage of justice. Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams weighed in, simply tweeting “Not surprised,” while rapper Lil Yachty wrote that America’s “justice system so twisted.”

See how other musicians reacted to Rittenhouse’s verdict below.

