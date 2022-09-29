Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Halsey & More Speak Out in Support of Iran Protests

Protests have erupted throughout Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s “morality police” in the streets of Tehran due to the style of her hijab. Amini was taken into a van by officers, fell into a coma in police custody, and died two days later.

While Iranian officials claim she died from a heart attack, a United Nations report as well as Amini’s relatives say she was brutalized during her arrest and later died, presumably as a result of her injuries.

Amini’s death was a catalyst, with men and women pouring into the streets of Iran adamant that their grievances be heard. Beyond mandatory hijabs, those grievances include unfair elections, increasing poverty levels and lack of free speech, among others. In the last week, protests broke past Iranian borders, with demonstrators taking to the streets of London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin and Paris, in support of Iranians. On TikTok, users are cutting off their hair in a show of solidarity with the women in Iran losing their lives at the hands of the oppressive regime, the latest death toll rising to 76, according to the BBC.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have taken to social media, posting photos and videos drawing attention to the struggle for women’s rights in Iran.

Bella Hadid

Hadid posted twice about Amini, once on Sept. 20 and again on Sept. 26. “Just wow…Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this,” she wrote in her initial post. “Sending blessings to her family and loved ones.” Her second post drew comparisons between the fight for women’s rights in Iran and in places like the U.S. and India. She used a caption penned by writer Céline Semaan, calling out the Internet blackout in Iran and the country’s patriarchy.

Justin Bieber

Bieber shared a post from Eva Mendes about Amini’s death to his Instagram story on Sept. 25.

Justin Bieber uses his platform to shine a light on the protest in Iran over Mahsa Amini’s tragic death.



Dua Lipa

In addition to posting to social media, Dua Lipa took to Twitter Live to discuss Amini and the subsequent protests. “The images of women protesting in the streets by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs is one of the most powerful and inspiring things I’ve seen for many years,” she said. “To any listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you, and we stand in solidarity with you.”

Yungblud

During his performance at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, English singer Yungblud paused his set to voice his frustrations with the Islamic Republic. “I’m so f—ing angry right now,” he began. “Last year in the country of Iran, a girl named Mahsa Amini was murdered for wearing her hair outside of her hijab.” The singer went on to declare that he will fight for the women of Iran and their right to express themselves. He was met with widespread screams from the audience. “It’s up to us to talk for them,” he said, in reference to the Internet blackouts.

Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican star posted an image of Amini with the caption “Say her name” and the hashtag #MahsaAmini.

Angelina Jolie

Jessica Chastain

Chastain has shared a number of posts drawing attention to the struggle of women in Iran. “When one woman is attacked, it is an attack on [us] all,” she wrote.

Snoh Aalegra

Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra expressed her grief for the people of Iran, writing, “I stand in solidarity with my beautiful sisters who are risking their lives standing up against the patriarchy.”

Halsey

Halsey posted a number of Instagram Stories sharing information about Amini and the struggle in Iran to her 30 million followers.