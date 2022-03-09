×
Ariana Grande and More Celebs Slam Passage of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The bill controversially seeks to restrict educators from speaking about LGBTQ+ history, people and other topics in the classroom.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GI

On Tuesday (March 8), the controversial Parents Rights in Education bill was passed in the Florida Senate, leading Ariana Grande and other famous faces to speak out against it.

Better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the potential law would restrict teachers from speaking about LGBTQ+ history, people, and other topics in school classrooms across the state and give parents the right to sue educators and administrators who did so. A proposed amendment to the bill would also require school counselors and teachers to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents at home if they come out or confide in a trusted adult at school.

“Really disgusting,” Ari wrote in her Instagram Stories beneath a post by Equality Florida sharing the news.

Meanwhile, George Takei spoke out about the bill on Twitter, writing, “A Florida lawmaker got up to say that “gay” isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow.”

The bill will next cross the desk of Florida governor Rick DeSantis, who has said publicly that he supports it. If he ultimately signs the legislation, it will go into effect beginning July 1.

Lord of the Rings actor Sean Aston tweeted, “The bill is an obvious & clumsy partisan political effort. Away from the spotlight, this will damage kids & families. This law won’t survive in the courts.”

See more reactions to the passage of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill below.

