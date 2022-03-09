Ariana Grande and More Celebs Slam Passage of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

On Tuesday (March 8), the controversial Parents Rights in Education bill was passed in the Florida Senate, leading Ariana Grande and other famous faces to speak out against it.

Better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the potential law would restrict teachers from speaking about LGBTQ+ history, people, and other topics in school classrooms across the state and give parents the right to sue educators and administrators who did so. A proposed amendment to the bill would also require school counselors and teachers to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents at home if they come out or confide in a trusted adult at school.

Explore Explore Ariana Grande See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Really disgusting,” Ari wrote in her Instagram Stories beneath a post by Equality Florida sharing the news.

Meanwhile, George Takei spoke out about the bill on Twitter, writing, “A Florida lawmaker got up to say that “gay” isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow.”

The bill will next cross the desk of Florida governor Rick DeSantis, who has said publicly that he supports it. If he ultimately signs the legislation, it will go into effect beginning July 1.

Lord of the Rings actor Sean Aston tweeted, “The bill is an obvious & clumsy partisan political effort. Away from the spotlight, this will damage kids & families. This law won’t survive in the courts.”

See more reactions to the passage of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill below.

A Florida lawmaker got up to say that “gay” isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 8, 2022

I spent time today reading the Florida so called ‘don’t say gay’ bill, designed to protect parents rights. I don’t like it. The bill is an obvious & clumsy partisan political effort. Away from the spotlight, this will damage kids & families. This law won’t survive in the courts. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 9, 2022

The Animation Guild and the QueerTAG committee express immense disappointment with how The Walt Disney Company has responded to Florida’s #DontSayGay bill. Read the entire statement at https://t.co/RVl5IBvSCA@QTag839 @Iatse #DoBetterDisney pic.twitter.com/DMFn2NMUco — The Animation Guild (@animationguild) March 9, 2022

I knew I was gay when I was 6 and would have greatly appreciated more representation, acceptance & education while I was growing up. To all the kids in Florida, there is a vast community here to help, who loves you just the way you are & who will answer any questions you have🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) March 9, 2022

You have to stand for something. The CEO of a company like Disney should know this. Very disappointing. My takeaway from the last two years? Everyone’s horrible. I hate this shit. https://t.co/tGNk4siMcR — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 8, 2022

I read this article in Vanity Fair today:

"FLORIDA’S BIGOTED “DON’T SAY GAY” BILL IS ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING LAW"…This is ridiculous. Like my best friend for 35 years who is gay always says : "Almost every hand you have ever shaken has had a penis in it." pic.twitter.com/KrclK5UWr7 — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) March 1, 2022

Florida Republicans pass “Don’t Say Gay” Legislation. Tennessee Republicans banning books. Tell me again how they’re against “Cancel Culture”. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) March 8, 2022