Dua Lipa Shows Support for Women’s Rights in Iran Following Protest Deaths: ‘Keep the World Watching’

Dua Lipa is standing up for the women of Iran.

The 27-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Saturday (Oct. 8) to bring attention to the death of numerous young females at the hands of Iranian police and security forces amid ongoing protests in the country.

“Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country’s morality police,” the “Levitating” singer captioned a gallery honoring the girls on Instagram.

Protests recently erupted throughout Iran following the death of Amini, who was detained by the country’s “morality police” in the streets of Tehran due to the style of her hijab. The woman was taken into a van by officers, fell into a coma in police custody, and died two days later. While Iranian officials claim she died from a heart attack, a United Nations report as well as Amini’s relatives say she was brutalized during her arrest and later died, presumably as a result of her injuries.

Amini’s death was a catalyst, with men and women pouring into the streets of Iran adamant that their grievances be heard.

“Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives,” Lipa continued in her post. “An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody. Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some fkn noise. I stand with the women of Iran.”

Lipa is one of many musical artists showing their support for the women of Iran, including Justin Bieber, Yungblud, Ricky Martin and Halsey. In late September, Lipa also took to Twitter Live to discuss Amini and the subsequent protests.

“The images of women protesting in the streets by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs is one of the most powerful and inspiring things I’ve seen for many years,” she said. “To any listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you, and we stand in solidarity with you.”

See Lipa’s post on Instagram below.