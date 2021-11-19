Ciara’s Son Win Steals the Show at the White House While Promoting COVID Vaccines for Children: Watch

Ciara took to the White House on Wednesday (Nov. 17) to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for the five-to-11-year-old demographic, and was happily interrupted by her one-year-old son, Win Wilson, while answering questions in the press room following her conference with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Hina Talib.

“My son Future actually got vaccinated two days ago, and he walked in excited, a little nervous, but he was excited because a lot of his classmates are vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well,” the “Level Up” singer said in a video, while Win is seen adorably crawling on the carpet floor of the press room.

“I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us to all feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection, so we got to talk about all of that and it was a great time with the First Lady and Dr. Tyler,” Ciara added, lovingly looking at her youngest son as he played on the ground.

After the event, Ciara posted about her time at the White House on Instagram, thanking the First Lady for her family’s invitation. “@Flotus, thank you for welcoming my family and I to The @WhiteHouse. It was such an honor to join you to talk about vaccinating our youth. Let’s end this pandemic together #LevelUp,” she wrote.

Ciara released her most recent single, “Rooted (feat. Ester Dean),” in 2020. See the posts about Ciara’s White House visit below.