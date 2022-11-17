Barbra Streisand Pays Tribute to Nancy Pelosi: ‘Best Speaker There Ever Was’

Barbra Streisand took to social media on Thursday (Nov. 17) to honor Nancy Pelosi after the politician announced she would not be seeking another term as Speaker of the House.

“You are the best speaker there ever was!” the Broadway legend wrote beneath an Instagram snap of herself posing next to Pelosi. “We will all miss you. Actually, the world will miss you! My love and best wishes to you and Paul. Love, Barbra.”

In her speech, the longtime Democratic leader in the House of Representatives stated, “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.” However, she still intends to maintain her role representing the 12th congressional district of California, a position she’s held for the past 35 years.

Following her announcement, Pelosi earned a flood of praise from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican Speakers of the House Paul Ryan and John Boehner, as well as celebrities like George Takei and Alyssa Milano.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Streisand unveiled the first official release of her iconic 1962 set in Greenwich Village as Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir. The 24-track album contains enchanting live recordings of everything from “I Hate Music” and “Cry Me a River” to “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.”

Read Barbra’s tribute to Pelosi’s decades of congressional leadership below.