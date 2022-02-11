Zendaya’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Fans

Zendaya‘s been immortalized in wax once again, but fans are a bit split over her new figure. The latest replica joined the London location of Madame Tussauds on Feb. 11, and fans of the 25-year-old Euphoria star are already divided on whether it actually looks like her.

“Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant,” wondered one person on Twitter.

Noted another, “that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y’all are talking about.”

The former Disney Channel star’s wax figure takes cues from a look that she wore to the 2016 Humane Society gala, which features her in a head-to-toe hot pink suit, simple diamond jewelry and a sleek hairstyle, and smokey eye makeup. The new figure — which fans can now see and take photos of at the exhibit — will live in the Awards Party zone of the museum, and marks her third Madame Tussauds wax figure to date.

“Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a press statement on Feb. 8, when the figure was announced. “She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better. We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

Fans of actress took to social media to debate whether the wax figure looks like her or not. See some of the reactions to Zendaya’s wax figure below.

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y'all are talking about — ⁷𝑎𝑛𝑖 (it girl) (@angelgirlannie) February 10, 2022

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like — Jen 🥂 (@RealJennyLarkin) February 10, 2022

if u compare the wax figures and zendaya's face/body parts they got it accurate but something about zendaya makes her so unique that even wax figures can't portray it — TW: me;) (@weepinghasna) February 9, 2022

How they can mess up Zendaya’s wax figure 🥲🥲

Its like they have mixed up two three persons there 😂#Zendaya — 11:11 (@MAHEENBUKHARI14) February 10, 2022