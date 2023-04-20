Zendaya Stars in Her First Louis Vuitton Campaign: See the Photos

Zendaya has landed another major partnership. On Thursday (April 20), Louis Vuitton announced that the Euphoria actress has been named a house ambassador, and stars in the luxury fashion brand’s newest campaign for the Capucines handbag.

This partnership marks Zendaya’s first with Louis Vuitton. The photos for the Capucines bag features the star drenched in sunlight, posing with several models of the purse in Cote d’Azur (the French Riviera).

Zendaya Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“I remember growing up around LV campaigns,” the “Replay” singer shared in an interview with Vogue. “There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid.”

Starring in the campaign adds another dose of nostalgia, as the Louis Vuitton iconography played into her social media usage and made frequent appearances on Myspace during the social networking site’s prime. “Everyone had the LV-print on their Myspace page,” she explained. “At least I had that! Let me not try to put that on nobody else. That was definitely me.”

Zendaya was most recently an ambassador for Valentino, joining the fashion house’s family in 2020.