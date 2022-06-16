Zendaya Appears to Laugh Off Fake Pregnancy Rumors: ‘This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter’

“Kriss” this rumor goodbye. Zendaya appeared to respond to a viral TikTok video that falsely claimed the Euphoria star is pregnant with boyfriend Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s baby. In an Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 15), Zendaya wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

Explore Explore Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Though she didn’t directly tackle the rumors, the next slide was proof she was not too concerned, as she wrote, “Anyway back to filming… Challengers,” in reference to the tennis drama she’s co-starring in with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, directed by Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino.

The response came shortly after a since-deleted TikTok video popped up earlier this week that appeared to show an ultrasound from the 25-year-old Emmy-winning Dune star. The video included a Photoshopped screenshot of a purported Zendaya ultrasound while another prank clip sported a fake shot of Z with a baby bump as she walked with Holland, 26, next to the words, “WAIT SINCE WHEN WAS ZENDAYA PREGNANT” with a note that the video was a #joke. Other videos tipped off that they were phony by cutting to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade” as part of a prank trend known as getting “Krissed.”

The prank caught the eye of Lil Nas X, who also weighed in on his disdain for Twitter in a jokey tweet in which he wrote, “i hate twitter because I’m sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist.” At press time, a spokesperson for Zendaya had not responded to requests for comment.