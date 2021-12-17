10 Wonderful Versions of ‘White Christmas’

“White Christmas” is known for being one of the most covered songs of all time. The track was originally written by Irving Berlin in 1942, and since then has become the world’s best-selling single of all time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

With so many covers by dozens of artists, it’s hard to keep track of which versions of the song do the original track justice. To make things a little more easier for you, here are our picks for some of the best covers of ‘White Christmas’ to play at your next holiday gathering.

Bing Crosby (1942)

The original version of “White Christmas” by crooner Crosby is an absolute holiday must. The single has visited the Billboard charts several times since its debut in 1942, and continues to remain one the greatest Christmas songs ever.

Frank Sinatra (1944)

Sinatra’s take offers a more classic approach to the song. If you’re looking for a strong rendition that remains true to its origin, Sinatra’s is definitely worth a listen.

Elvis Presley (1957)

In contrast to Sinatra’s cover, Presley’s rendition takes an entirely different approach. The rock legend’s deep voice puts a twist on the original that remains unmatched to this day.

The Supremes (1965)

The Motown girl group released a holiday album in 1965 that opened with their relaxing take on the tune. Needless to say, the legendary trio provided plenty of incredible vocal dynamics that should put anyone in the Christmas mood.

Lady Gaga (2011)

In 2011, Gaga had a Thanksgiving special on ABC where she performed hits from Born This Way, as well as a handful of Christmas songs. Her jazzy live cover highlighted Gaga’s incredible vocal capabilities. Furthermore, she added an extra verse that blended effortlessly with the original lyrics.

Jessie J (2018)

Jessie J’s powerhouse voice is showcased throughout her 2018 holiday album, This Christmas Day. Her cover has plenty of Jessie’s signature vocal runs.

Meghan Trainor? (2018)

“White Christmas” is typically covered as a ballad, but not in Trainor’s case. The singer brings a new energy to the song, guaranteeing it will be stuck in your head for many Christmases to come.

Darlene Love (1963)

Darlene Love’s “White Christmas” is an upbeat track that features powerful vocals and plenty of Christmas cheer. Love’s rendition also has a spoken bit at the start — lyrics from the original rarely present in other covers.



The Drifters (1956)

The Drifters easily have one of the most dynamic covers of “White Christmas.” The group brings some soulful charm to their doo-wop version, and turn it into a fun piece that makes for a great holiday listen. The unique ending the group slips in at the end also helps this one stand out from the rest.

Bette Midler (2003)

Bette Midler’s “White Christmas” opens with her singing the opening lyrics of the song that many artists leave out. The track itself stays very true to the essence of the original, and Midler’s lovely voice is guaranteed to transport you to a winter scene no matter where you are.