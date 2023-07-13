Travis Barker Celebrates 30th Flight Since 2008 Crash, Credits Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Healing Love’

2023 is the year of milestones for Travis Barker. Not only are he and wife Kourtney Kardashian eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together, the Blink-182 drummer is also celebrating his 30th flight since a devastating 2008 crash altered his life forever.

“Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” the Grammy-nominated artist posted Wednesday on Threads. “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you.” The Kardashians star returned the love, reposting her husband’s testimony and adding “So proud of my husband.” Barker and Kardashian married in May of last year after just over a year of dating.

In September 2008, a plane carrying Barker, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein and four other passengers crashed during take-off, killing all aboard except for Barker and Goldstein. The following year, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose, leaving Barker, who always had a fear of flights, as the sole remaining survivor of the fatal crash. The drummer had burns on 65% of his body and spent 11 weeks in the hospital following the crash. Barker now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and he did not fly on a plane again until 2021, a few months after he met then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple will soon see their dynamic evolve once their baby boy arrives. On June 18, the eldest Kardashian sister posted a picture of Barker playfully drumming on her pregnant belly with the caption “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

