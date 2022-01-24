Beyonce, Diana Ross, Kourtney Kardashian Pay Tribute to Fashion Icon Thierry Mugler

Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" photo call as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris, France.

The music and fashion world mourned the death of legendary avant-garde French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler over the weekend after the designer known for his over-the-top runway shows and dressing stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion died at 73.

Mugler, who reportedly died of natural causes, served as the artistic director and designed the costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 “I Am… World Tour.” The singer posted a picture of the fashion boss smiling in a leather vest on her official site with the message “Rest in Peace,” along with a collage of the eye-popping outfits he created for Queen B.

Diana Ross also paid tribute, posting a pic in which she’s standing arm-in-arm with Mugler while wearing a gauzy tan dress with strategically placed bedazzled pasties. “I will miss Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives,” she wrote.

The Mugler brand’s official Instagram account revealed the designer’s death on Sunday (Jan. 23). “#RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” read the caption to the post.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars alum Shea Couleé also fondly remembered Mugler, tweeting, “Not Mugler?!?!? First Andre [Leon Talley] and now Thierry? This is too much. I am so heartbroken.” In an Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of herself with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, all in Mugler gowns, with the message, “ALL IN MUGLER,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Mugler was known for his avant garde designs — such as Kim Kardashian’s famous dripping wet corset dress for the 2019 Met Gala — as well as his iconic outfits for celebs including Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Cardi B, Rihanna and Megan Fox.

See some tributes to Mugler below.

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

All creations by Thierry Mugler by Beyoncé. 🤍https://t.co/yWdkh29B3V pic.twitter.com/GUpudWwYKF — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) January 24, 2022