Sophie Turner Talks Expecting Second Baby With Joe Jonas: ‘It’s the Best Blessing Ever’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expanding their family. The former Game of Thrones star told Elle UK that she and the Jonas Brothers singer will welcome a sibling for their 20-month-old daughter Willa, and she couldn’t be more psyched.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” said Turner, who will soon be seen in the HBO dramatic series The Staircase. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She spoke to the magazine for the June cover story from her hotel room in New York while the family was in town to appear on the Tonight Show before they flew back to their home in Miami. And while that may sound posh, Turner, 26, assured readers that it was decidedly not. “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

Turner also admitted that she isn’t quite sure if Willa understands that she’ll soon be a big sister. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby,'” the actress said. “So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Turner revealed that she had an A-list dream rapper in mind to walk her down the aisle at her Las Vegas wedding to Joe, 32, three years ago after the Billboard Music Awards. “I was gunning for Cardi B to walk me down the aisle,” Turner said of the affair livestreamed by her pal Diplo. “We went around inviting random people we’d met at the awards and were like, ‘You can come, you can come…’ It was so wild. So fun. So awesome!”

The actress also sat for a game of “Ask Me Anything: Celebrity Edition,” during which she took questions about her favorite Britney Spears song from Ashley Graham (“My Prerogative”), her funniest memory from their early dating days from hubby Joe as well as queries from Nathalie Emmanuel and Chrissy Teigen.