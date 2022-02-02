Simon Cowell Injured, Hospitalized After Second E-Bike Crash: Reports

Simon Cowell was seriously injured and hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in his second E-bike crash in less than two years. According to reports, Cowell, 62, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday near his west London home after suffering a broken arm, bruised cheek and a possible concussion after he wiped out while going 20 m.p.h. on the electric bicycle.

According to Us Magazine, a source said Cowell “is lucky to be alive” after the wheels went out from under him on wet pavement and he slipped and was sent flying over the handlebars. The magazine reported that Cowell was released from the hospital later on Thursday night with a sling holding his arm in a cast and orders to rest. TMZ reported that the music mogul and America’s Got Talent judge was riding the bike without a helmet last week when he wiped out on a motor-assisted bike for the second time in less than two years.

Back in August 2020 Cowell broke his back in three places after an E-bike crash in Malibu, California and was forced to take an extended break from his TV duties to undergo surgery and physical rehab. A spokesperson for Cowell had not returned requests for comment at press time.

A rep for Cowell confirmed last month that he is engaged to longtime love Lauren Silverman after popping the question on Christmas Eve in Barbados. People reported that the engagement happened during a family vacation, with the couple’s 7-year-old son, Eric, and Silverman’s oldest child from a pervious marriage, Adam, on hand to witness the moment.

The couple first met in 2004 in Barbados, and news broke in 2013 that they were expecting their first child together while Silverman, 44, was still married to her ex, real estate developer Andrew Silverman; the former Cowell friend and Silverman finalized their divorce in December of that year. Silverman gave birth to Eric, named after Cowell’s father, in February 2014 in New York.