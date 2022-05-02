Shawn Mendes Is Sleek in Tommy Hilfiger at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Shawn Mendes returned to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2), capturing the Gilded Glamour theme with a classic early 1900s look.
Mendes walked the carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy coat with his initials embroidered on the inner lining. He later removed the coat to reveal an equally sleek navy suit, which he completed with a matching turtleneck and nail polish.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.
See Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Met Gala look below.