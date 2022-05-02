×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Shawn Mendes Is Sleek in Tommy Hilfiger at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Mendes walked the carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy coat with his initials embroidered on the inner lining.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes returned to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2), capturing the Gilded Glamour theme with a classic early 1900s look.

Mendes walked the carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy coat with his initials embroidered on the inner lining. He later removed the coat to reveal an equally sleek navy suit, which he completed with a matching turtleneck and nail polish.

Lin-Manuel MirandaRegina KingBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

Explore

Explore

Shawn Mendes

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

See Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Met Gala look below.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad