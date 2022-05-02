Shawn Mendes Is Sleek in Tommy Hilfiger at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Shawn Mendes returned to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2), capturing the Gilded Glamour theme with a classic early 1900s look.

Mendes walked the carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy coat with his initials embroidered on the inner lining. He later removed the coat to reveal an equally sleek navy suit, which he completed with a matching turtleneck and nail polish.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

Explore Explore Shawn Mendes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

See Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Met Gala look below.