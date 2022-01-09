Selena Gomez Thanks Rare Beauty Team With Full-Page Ad in ‘New York Times’

Selena Gomez “was inspired to sit down and personally write” a letter to her Rare Beauty team over the holiday break, and she published that letter on the back page of the Styles section of Sunday’s New York Times.

“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of it would have been possible without you,” she wrote in the full-page letter, published on Jan. 9.

“My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space. The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we’re not meant to look a certain way, and that we’re all unique and different and that’s something that should be celebrated,” said Gomez, who launched the cosmetics line in September 2020.

“I knew when I founded the brand that we would need to win over skeptics who doubted our commitment to deliver great products with an authentic mission,” Gomez said. “But with all your hard work and dedication, I believe we have proven that we are building a brand that will deliver on our promise.”

The singer — whose Spanish-language Revelación debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in March and earned Gomez a Grammy nomination for best Latin pop album — went on to thank her Rare Beauty team for “making an impact,” “building a community,” “prioritizing mental health in the workplace” and “developing an amazing line of vegan, cruelty-free products for all to feel good in.”

With a goal to provide mental health resources to underserved areas through their Rare Impact Fund, Gomez wrote that over the past year, “we donated $1.2M to 8 grantees. We also launched #MentalHealth101, a campaign to rally the philanthropic community around mental health in schools, raising 68,000 signatures and $400,000 in support.”

Gomez congratulated her team on getting more than 200 products in Sephora locations around the world, and for helping cultivate a brand that encourages its customers to “feel good wearing our products and feel good about who they are.”

“If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve,” Gomez noted.

