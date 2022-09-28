×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Romeo Santos Pledges $100k for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

The Bachata 'King' will donate the funds through Billboard's relief partnership with the Red Cross.

Romeo Santos
Romeo Santos fotografiado por Grace Rivera el 8 de julio de 2022 en Roosevelt Island en Nueva York. Estilismo de Norma Castro. Cabello de Paul Hernández. Maquillaje de Michelle Morgan. Camisa y pantalón Pierre Blanc.

Latin star Romeo Santos will donate $100,000 for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. The “King” of bachata, as he’s known, made the announcement during his Superstar Q&A at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, after learning that Billboard had partnered with the Red Cross to raise funds for Puerto Rico.

Explore

Explore

Romeo Santos

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard VP/Latin Industry Lead Leila Cobo initially asked Santos if it was true that he had pledged to donate $20,000.

Related

Children of Jenni Rivera Latin Music

Children of Jenni Rivera Reveal Details on Her Upcoming Album at 2022 Latin Music Week

“That’s very generous,” said Cobo.

“Puerto Rico has given a lot more than $20,000,” said Santos. “Let’s step it up. Let’s give $100,000!” he said, to loud applause.  The amount will include $30,000 pledged by his business partner, Artie Pabon.

Billboard’s chief marketing officer, Dana Droppo, announced on Monday (Sept. 26), at the start of Latin Music Week, that Billboard would support disaster relief and recovery efforts from the hurricane in Puerto Rico by backing the American Red Cross with a donation using proceeds from Billboard Latin Music Week.

Brand partners, artists and executives were invited to donate, with Billboard’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, matching donations up to $50,000.

Santos, who was born in New York to Dominican parents, heard about the donation efforts while he waited to take the stage for his Q&A session on Tuesday afternoon.

Before taking the stage, he informed his team that he was in for $20,000. Then, within minutes, he told Cobo he would up that sum to $100,000.

Hurricane Fiona teared through Puerto Rico last week, leaving millions without power or drinking water. As recently as Sept. 26, more than 700,000 people in Puerto Rico, nearly a fourth of the island’s population, still had no power, according to a report on newswire Reuters.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad