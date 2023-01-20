Riley Keough Remembers Mother Lisa Marie Presley Ahead of Public Memorial

Actress Riley Keough paid loving tribute to her late mom, Lisa Marie Presley, on Friday morning (Jan. 20), on the eve of a public memorial for the singer and only child or Elvis and Priscilla Presley. In an Instagram post accompanied by a single red heart emoji, Keough shared a throwback sepia-toned snap of Lisa Marie looking lovingly down at her daughter, who is holding a bouquet of flowers.

Related Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial to be Held at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54 last week after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home was laid to rest at Elvis’ Graceland estate on Thursday (Jan. 19) in a private ceremony in which she took her place next to her son, Benjamin Keough, in the estate’s Mediation Garden; Elvis, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the Garden.

Keough’s tribute came in advance of a planned public memorial service slated to take place on Sunday (Jan. 22). Riley and Benjamin were Lisa Marie’s children from her marriage to ex-husband Danny Keough; Lisa Marie was also mother to twins Harper and Finley with fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. Riley was by her mother’s side at last week’s Golden Globes, just two days before her passing, where she and Priscilla helped celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing the rock legend in Baz Luhrmann’s’ Elvis.

To date, no details about a cause of death or any possible precipitating incidents or health issues have been revealed, and according to CNN, that information might take some time. “Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN. “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Check out Riley’s post below.