Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley on First Mother’s Day Since Her Death

Riley Keough was definitely missing her mom on the first Mother’s Day since Lisa Marie Presley‘s shocking death on January 12 at age 54. “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” wrote the Daisy Jones & the Six star in an Instagram post that also included a vintage pic of Lisa Marie cradling her as a baby alongside Keough’s dad, musician Danny Keough.

Keough’s Daisy Jones co-star, Sam Clafin was among a number of fellow stars offering Riley some love (via heart emoji) on Sunday, along with Lindsay Lohan, Rosanna Arquette and others.

Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only child, died unexpectedly in January from cardiac arrest just days after she appeared at the Golden Globes with mother Priscilla Presley to celebrate director Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated biopic, Elvis.

Keough has grieved in private since her mother’s passing, but just after Lisa Marie’s death the actress shared the last photo of the two together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she captioned the pic of herself and her mother cozied up while out to dinner together.

A public memorial was held at Elvis’ iconic home in Memphis, TN on Jan. 22 with performances by Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette, with pal Rose making a rare public speaking appearance as he shared some heartfelt words about his friend before performing a solo version of GNR’s “November Rain.”

Check out Keough’s Mother’s Day tribute below.