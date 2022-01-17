Rihanna Stuns in Red Savage x Fenty Lingerie Ahead of Valentine’s Day: See the Photos

Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Rihanna is turning heads with a new set of steamy Valentine’s Day-themed photos for her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

The 33-year-old singer and fashion mogul took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) to share some sizzling snapshots of herself modeling a red lacy bodysuit with matching fishnet stockings from Savage x Fenty.

“Valentine’s Day is for me…. but you can watch,” RiRi captioned the gallery on Instagram.

The official Instagram page for Savage x Fenty also shared the photos, along with news of an exclusive product from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty product line.

“Can y’all handle this heat?” the post reads. “Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON.”

Rihanna announced in early January that Savage x Fenty will open its own brick-and-mortar stores this year, with locations planned for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” she tweeted with an animation of what the stores would look like.

It appears that the shops will feature colorful wallpapers highlighting the rainbow assortment of lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear.

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl,” she continued.

