Rihanna Throws the Ultimate Spring Break Party in New Savage x Fenty Campaign

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty London pop-up shop in Shoreditch on June 15, 2018 in London.

Spring is in full swing, and Rihanna‘s got her fans covered for any event with her new Savage x Fenty collection.

The star unveiled her new campaign video for Savage Spring Break on Tuesday (April 19), in which RiRi (pre-pregnancy) is spotted having a neon-colored rager, dancing the night away with her friends — all dressed, of course, in Savage x Fenty.

“Run thru ya town just to shut it down,” the company’s Instagram account wrote in the caption.

Rihanna herself is rocking the Queen of the Galaxy cheeky underwear and matching corset, the latter of which you can buy on Savage x Fenty’s site for $89.95 here. However, if you’re an XTRA VIP member, the price gets slashed significantly, and you can snag the corset for just $34.98.

Looking for the whole set? The Queen of the Galaxy VIP box comes with both the cheeky and corset for $119.90, or $49.95 for VIP members. Shop it here.

RiRi also just announced that her skincare brand Fenty Skin is debuting its first-ever face mask, Cookies N Clean.

A play on cookies and cream ice cream, the new clay-based product is white with dark flecks — just like its namesake — and is made up of kaolin clay, charcoal, salicylic acid and rhubarb and ginger extracts, promising “cleansed, snatched pores.”

The $32 mask, which becomes available for purchase April 22, was Fenty shoppers’ most requested product. Shop the face mask when it drops on Fenty Skin’s website here.