Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Is Coming: Here’s When It’s Airing

Rihanna is back and better than ever, and Prime Video announced on Friday (Oct. 14) that the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will be returning on November 9.

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 iteration of the fashion show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the music icon, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. The trailblazing event will include a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music and more.

RiRi posted a teaser snippet to Instagram announcing the news, in which she’s seen lounging around in dim, lavender-toned lighting in lacy black lingerie. “VOLUME [clap emoji] MF [clap emoji] FOUR [clap emoji],” she captioned the clip. Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

In addition to the show airing on Prime Video, the entire Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 collection, which pays tribute to self-expression and personal empowerment, will also be available to shop in the Amazon store and at Savage X Fenty’s website. on November 9.

