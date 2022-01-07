Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand Will Open Retail Stores in 2022

Rihanna announced on Friday (Jan. 7) that her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand will open its own brick-and-mortar stores this year.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” she tweeted with an animation of what said stores would look like. It appears they’ll be featuring colorful wallpapers highlighting the rainbow assortment of lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear.

Rihanna, 33, also listed out the first five locations of the Savage x Fenty stores: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl,” she continued.

The billionaire fashion and skincare mogul started Savage x Fenty in May 2018 with California-based TechStyle Fashion Group as an online-only lingerie brand that relied on monthly VIP subscriptions, which cost $49.99.

The ANTI singer has released four Savage x Fenty shows to promote the newest collections in three years, with the first non-televised show being held at New York Fashion Week in 2018. The next three shows in consecutive years were filmed as television specials and aired on Amazon Prime Video. Her brand has been praised for sticking to its mission of diversity and inclusion of bodies of all shapes, sizes, colors and walks of life. Items typically range from sizes 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X.

Last February, Forbes reported that Savage x Fenty was valued at $1 billion after a round of Series B funding raised $115 million for the company’s upcoming expansion into retail, led by private equity firm L Catterton, in which LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a stake.

