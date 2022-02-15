Lingerie on the Brain: 14 Times Rihanna Has Modeled Her Own Savage X Fenty Brand

Rihanna is no longer just an icon in the music industry. As the leader and founder of two successful brands — Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty — being a businesswoman just might be at the top of her long list of talents.
Her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, made its debut in May 2018. Since then, it has only continued to grow — selling provocative pieces and everyday staples for all genders at accessible price points, while encouraging “fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity.” The brand also has a handful of celebrity supporters: Troye Sivan, Megan Thee Stallion and Gigi and Bella Hadid have all modeled pieces from her collection.
Also a fashion icon, of course Rih herself has modeled Savage x Fenty on a number of occasions. Find her best looks, listed from newest to oldest, below (note that some items she models may no longer be available for purchase).
Valentine’s Day is for me….
but you can watch 😘 #XXSAVAGEX @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/sG8JhwdSDN
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 17, 2022
holiday szn bout to be Xtra af#TisTheSavage pic.twitter.com/jpuNvvFmIT
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 1, 2021
it’s cozy grinch season 💚
pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now at https://t.co/8fsQbqGJqz pic.twitter.com/bw6gGeueE5
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 16, 2021
when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021
my mood after handing in the final cut of the @SavageXFenty show to @PrimeVideo
💪🏿✂️♟September 24th #VOL3 pic.twitter.com/Aceckw1Yf8
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 20, 2021
new new just dropped 💜 @savagexfenty #UXTRA pic.twitter.com/cMXwjFScm5
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 1, 2021
savage af. don’t trip.
New @SavageXFenty drops 3/1 – only on https://t.co/cRui945Um2. #SavageSpring 🌸 pic.twitter.com/8GinB3wc9a
— Rihanna (@rihanna) March 1, 2021
savage 🤷🏿♀️ @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/z295XfDC9C
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 13, 2021
The @SavageXFenty Valentine collection designed by Adam Selman available now on https://t.co/8UBMlIOz52 pic.twitter.com/oxWEid32nT
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 13, 2020
⚡️⚡️ @savagexfenty’s new June drop!! OUT NOW! https://t.co/cRui945Um2 pic.twitter.com/0QbdMjpJuY
— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 1, 2019
.@savagexfenty pic.twitter.com/USrBmE6BhA
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 10, 2018
got @savagexfenty on your holiday wishlist? Cop some and get ready for more styles coming DECEMBER 5th!! https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH pic.twitter.com/mPLTbSqaEX
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 30, 2018
Aye!! Just dropped da new @savagexfenty FW ‘18 collection. Check out all the styles featured in the #SAVAGEXFW18 show tonight and be the first to get yours now! https://t.co/REsWcgSg1K pic.twitter.com/LrSOdsTj4w
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 13, 2018
4 dayz, sis! #DAMN @savagexfenty pic.twitter.com/xpoT0MqhbT
— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 7, 2018