Lingerie on the Brain: 14 Times Rihanna Has Modeled Her Own Savage X Fenty Brand

Rihanna attends the 'Savage X Fenty' lingerie launch on May 10, 2018 in New York, NY.

Rihanna is no longer just an icon in the music industry. As the leader and founder of two successful brands — Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty — being a businesswoman just might be at the top of her long list of talents.

Her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, made its debut in May 2018. Since then, it has only continued to grow — selling provocative pieces and everyday staples for all genders at accessible price points, while encouraging “fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity.” The brand also has a handful of celebrity supporters: Troye Sivan, Megan Thee Stallion and Gigi and Bella Hadid have all modeled pieces from her collection.

Also a fashion icon, of course Rih herself has modeled Savage x Fenty on a number of occasions. Find her best looks, listed from newest to oldest, below (note that some items she models may no longer be available for purchase).

holiday szn bout to be Xtra af#TisTheSavage pic.twitter.com/jpuNvvFmIT — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 1, 2021

it’s cozy grinch season 💚 pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now at https://t.co/8fsQbqGJqz pic.twitter.com/bw6gGeueE5 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 16, 2021

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

my mood after handing in the final cut of the @SavageXFenty show to @PrimeVideo

💪🏿✂️♟September 24th #VOL3 pic.twitter.com/Aceckw1Yf8 — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 20, 2021

The @SavageXFenty Valentine collection designed by Adam Selman available now on https://t.co/8UBMlIOz52 pic.twitter.com/oxWEid32nT — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 13, 2020

got @savagexfenty on your holiday wishlist? Cop some and get ready for more styles coming DECEMBER 5th!! https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH pic.twitter.com/mPLTbSqaEX — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 30, 2018