Rihanna Is Ready to Steal Christmas in Grinch-Green Savage x Fenty Pajamas: See the Pictures

Rihanna‘s newest Savage x Fenty pieces are here, just in time for the holidays. The “Work” singer shared photos of herself modeling the newest additions to the brand’s sleepwear and lounge section on Thursday (Dec. 16).

“It’s cozy grinch season,” she captioned her Twitter and Instagram posts, along with a green heart emoji. “pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now at savagex.com.” In addition to stunning pictures, Rihanna also posted a quick behind-the-scenes video of herself on set while taking pictures for the brand.

The photos feature Rihanna in a fuzzy lime green — referred to as “kelly green” on the Savage x Fenty website — two-piece set consisting of the Fluff It Up triangle bralette accented by a rose-gold script nameplate that reads “savage x,” and matching high-waisted pajama pants. Both pieces are also available in a navy blue colorway. The bralette retails for $32.95 while the pants are $64.95 without the website’s Xtra VIP Membership offer.

Sleepwear isn’t the only thing that Rihanna is offering her fans as of late. On Nov. 4, the singer announced a special limited-edition “rih-issue” of all eight of her albums (from 2005’s Music of the Sun to 2016’s Anti) on vinyl that featured unique colors and exclusive apparel and merchandise with the boxed sets.

Rihanna has yet to share concrete plans for a ninth album, but has repeatedly promised fans that it is on the way. “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she told Associated Press ahead of the taping of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” event on Sept. 22.

See the images of Rihanna in Savage x Fenty’s new offerings below.