Rihanna Is ‘Bout to Be in My Ulta Bag’ As Fenty Beauty Hits the Shelves at Beauty Retailer

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Beauty fans, listen up. Fenty Beauty will soon be available to purchase at Ulta.

Rihanna announced the big news via Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 17), sharing two photos in an oversized, brown quilted jacket holding big orange Ulta bags in each hand. “me carrying around all my secrets,” she captioned one photo before revealing Fenty Beauty’s exciting new chapter.

“bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” RiRi tweeted. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!!”

She added that Fenty will be available to shop at Ulta starting on March 6, 2022.

me carrying around all my secrets 😂🤰🏿🧡 pic.twitter.com/69vobB1ppl — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 17, 2022

bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!!

March 6th pic.twitter.com/IGCYmafhOB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 17, 2022

Not to worry Sephora fans, you can still shop both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin on Sephora’s website here.

Most recently, Fenty Beauty showed off the products used for Mary J. Blige’s smokey Super Bowl halftime show glam, which included the Fenty Icon lipstick in the shade “Motha Luv” and topped with the popular Gloss Bomb in the shade “Fenty Glow.” Check out the video on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram page here.

That’s not the only exciting news Rihanna shared with fans for 2022. At the end of January, RiRi and A$AP Rocky revealed that they are expecting their first child together while taking a romantic stroll around New York City. In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People, the beauty and fashion mogul is wearing a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

The couple has yet to reveal the due date for their upcoming bundle of joy or the baby’s sex.