Rihanna Is a Vision in Red for Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna seamlessly blended casual with chic for a recent night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen out for dinner in SoHo on January 22, 2022, in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna seamlessly blended casual with chic for a recent night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The A-list duo stepped out in New York City over the weekend, as RiRi rocked an oversized jersey as a dress, topped with a bright red puffer coat. She completed the look with a matching red lip, a baseball cap, glittery earrings crystal-embellished stilettos.

Rocky opted for a furry, beige jacket over a grey-graphic tee, and stayed warm with a printed white beanie and red gloves.

After months of rumors of a romance between the superstar duo, A$AP Rocky confirmed in an interview with GQ in May 2021 that he’s dating Rihanna, and called her “the love of my life.”

Rocky — whom the piece noted was “beaming like a teenager” when the “Diamonds” singer’s name came up — was excited to break the news, but then clammed up when asked to give a timeline of their relationship. Whispers about the pair started in 2013, when the rapper opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour, and when the magazine asked what it feels like to be in a committed relationship, Rocky opened up a bit more.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

