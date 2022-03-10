Rihanna’s 12 Best Clapbacks of All Time

Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London.

When Rihanna arrives fashionably late — especially while wearing a sheer black dress draped over her baby bump — it’s not classy to comment on her tardiness. But one person did just that during the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week this month (shouting “You’re late!” to the pop star), and BadGalRiRi made sure to let them know what’s up. “No sh–,” she shot back in response to their ill-advised heckling.

And no, this isn’t the first time the Queen of Clapbacks has set the record straight. Since her pop reign first began with “Pon de Replay” back in 2005, the Anti superstar has never been shy to speak her mind — or handle her trolls like a boss. Below, Billboard breaks down Rihanna’s greatest clapbacks of all time.

1. Ciara

When the “1, 2 Step” singer called RiRi “not the nicest” on E!’s Fashion Police, Rihanna channeled Stephanie Tanner’s signature comeback in response: “My bad ci, did I forget to tip u? #howrudeofme.” CiCi shot back on Twitter by writing, “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.” But RiRi had more issues with how she was going to manage securing that venue, firing back, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.” (Back in 2019, Billboard declared Rihanna’s stage tweet as the No. 3 Greatest Pop Star Tweet.) Regardless of the back-and-forth, the two publicly made up.

My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage — Ciara (@ciara) February 26, 2011

Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

pure comedy… — Ciara (@ciara) February 26, 2011

Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party!

Apology accepted. Let's chat in person — Ciara (@ciara) February 26, 2011

2. MTV

After photos leaked of the star smoking a rolled “cigarette” on a bodyguard’s shoulders at Coachella in 2012, the music television network tweeted “Yikes. @Rihanna’s marijuana photos from Coachella spark controversy.” Her response? “@MTV Yikes… @rihanna ran out of f–ks to give.”

3. Celebuzz

“Dear Rihanna, you’ve gone a little too far with this ‘outfit,'” the gossip site tweeted about the star’s two-piece crochet ensemble back in 2012. Her lol-inducing response? “Your p—y is way too dry to be riding my d–k like this.” Savage!

@CELEBUZZ your pussy is way too dry to be riding my dick like this — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 18, 2012

4. Piers Morgan

When the British TV personality suggested that the singer “grow back her hair… fast!,” the “Wild Thoughts” singer once again showcased how many f—s she gives.

“@piersmorgan: ps I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast.” grow a dick….. FAST!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 9, 2012

5. Kendall Jenner

Back in 2013, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that if Rihanna didn’t perform “Complicated” at her show, she would be “very upset.” The singer’s since-deleted clapback? “Don’t come then.”

6. Amanda Bynes

During the actress’ very public downward spiral, she @’d the singer with an unprompted and particularly dark attack referencing the singer’s abusive ex-beau Chris Brown. Rihanna’s response: “Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?”

Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention? — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 26, 2013

7. TLC

Didn’t we tell you that she was a savage? TLC’s Chilli and T-Boz criticized Rihanna’s iconic, barely there shimmering Swarovski-crystal-encrusted gown she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014. “Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz told Sunrise Australia in an interview, adding that the group “sold and became the biggest selling girl group of all time, with our clothes on.” That didn’t stop Ri from sticking her tongue out and tweeting, “When there’s no changing the fact that I’m me, and they’re well…they’re them.”

When there's no changing the fact that I'm me, and they're well…they're them. pic.twitter.com/RCF4TqxN69 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 6, 2014

8. Kevin Durant

When Bad Gal showed up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals to throw shade at Kevin Durant and his Golden State Warriors (to support LeBron James), she got in his head in a major way and even yelled “BRIIIIIICK!” at the star player during a free-throw sesh.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2017

9. Diplo

In a 2017 interview with GQ Style, Diplo revealed the one artist that’s continued to elude Major Lazer‘s orbit. When asked how to get the Barbadian singer a track for consideration, the super-producer lamented about the time he played her an early demo of “Lean On,” that is before Danish singer MØ had recorded the now mega-hit. RiRi’s reply? “I don’t do house music.” Another opportunity to collaborate came when he had a session with Rihanna, Future, The Weeknd and a then-unknown Metro Boomin. “I was so contact high,” Diplo recalled. “Future played her, like 700 songs. It was 4 in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ Her response? It sounded ‘like a reggae song at an airport.’ “I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself,” he cracked.

The epic clapbacks do not stop there. When news broke — and spread — of this hilarious jab, Rihanna tweeted at the Major Lazer star “#DutyFree My bad @diplo.”

10. Barstool Sports

In 2017, Barstool Sports wrote a since-deleted blog post titled “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” And Ri enlisted none other than Gucci Mane (at least a meme of him) to shame the publication’s body-shaming story. “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,” she captioned a side-by-side comparison of the rapper over a 10-year difference.

11. Donald Trump

After a video of Melania Trump awkwardly refusing to hold former President Donald’s hand went viral, Rihanna turned it into an impromptu music video for her Anti track “Needed Me” with the caption, “Melania likes art,” while adding that there were 78 days until the 2020 presidential election.

12. The Navy

When fans were commenting on Rihanna’s 2021 New Year’s resolution post to “apply the pressure” and informing her that she should be releasing R9, she responded: “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up.” When someone else commented, “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me,” she quipped, “ph— u.”