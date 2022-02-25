Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Latex Crop Top at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s baby is already taking style notes from its famous parents — even in the womb.

The pregnant “We Found Love” singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper attended Gucci’s runway show at Milan Fashion week on Friday (Feb. 25), where RiRi showed off her baby bump in a sleek latex crop top, low rose black pants, a sparkling headdress and a furry lavender coat.

A$AP stood alongside her in an all-black ensemble, complete with yellow gloves and a Gucci suitcase in hand.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna recently told ET of dressing up her bump, now that she has publicly revealed that she’s expecting. “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna’s been rocking the baby bump in all sorts of stylish ways, from a casual vintage jersey to glam red carpet looks.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since last year. After months of speculation, A$AP Rocky confirmed their romance in an interview with GQ in May 2021. In the interview, he called Rihanna the “love of my life.” The rapper also talked about whether he’d be interested in children. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he told the magazine. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

The couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child together while taking a walk out in New York City over the weekend of Jan. 30-31.