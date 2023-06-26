Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Louis Vuitton Menswear Photos

One thing about Rihanna, she makes maternity outfits look cool.

The star took to Instagram on Monday (June 26) to share a series of photos from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign, in which she’s seen rocking denim sets, pixelated button downs and, of course, a variety of LV-adorned bags. In the snaps, her baby bump is on full display, as she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple already share a 1-year-old son named RZA.

Rihanna revealed that she’s pregnant during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. She has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming bundle of joy, but she is currently in her third trimester.

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

See the new LV campaign photos here and here.

RiRi star is the star of Pharrell Williams‘ debut product launch as the fashion house’s creative director of men’s apparel, and she was in attendance at Louis Vuitton’s recent Paris Men’s Fashion Week runway show on June 20. Williams unveiled his menswear collection at the event, marking his first initiative as LV’s creative director of men’s fashion since filling the role in February, following predecessor Virgil Abloh’s death following a battle with cancer in November 2021.

Williams told the New York Times that the theme of his debut collection is “lovers,” as the publication noted that the showcase was full of “printed leather jerseys and rugbys, quilted denim, Mao-neck blazers and ghillie camo with LV logo cutouts.”