×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Louis Vuitton Menswear Photos

The photos are part of Pharrell Williams' debut launch as LV's creative director of men's apparel.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

One thing about Rihanna, she makes maternity outfits look cool.

The star took to Instagram on Monday (June 26) to share a series of photos from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign, in which she’s seen rocking denim sets, pixelated button downs and, of course, a variety of LV-adorned bags. In the snaps, her baby bump is on full display, as she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple already share a 1-year-old son named RZA.

Rihanna revealed that she’s pregnant during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. She has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming bundle of joy, but she is currently in her third trimester.

Related

Patti LaBellee at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Patti LaBelle Says She Did Her 'Best' After Forgetting Lyrics During 2023 BET Performance

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

See the new LV campaign photos here and here.

RiRi star is the star of Pharrell Williams‘ debut product launch as the fashion house’s creative director of men’s apparel, and she was in attendance at Louis Vuitton’s recent Paris Men’s Fashion Week runway show on June 20. Williams unveiled his menswear collection at the event, marking his first initiative as LV’s creative director of men’s fashion since filling the role in February, following predecessor Virgil Abloh’s death following a battle with cancer in November 2021.

Williams told the New York Times that the theme of his debut collection is “lovers,” as the publication noted that the showcase was full of “printed leather jerseys and rugbys, quilted denim, Mao-neck blazers and ghillie camo with LV logo cutouts.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad