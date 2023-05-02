×
Rihanna Wows at 2023 Met Gala In Fantasy Wedding Gown

The Barbados-born superstar arrived with partner A$AP Rocky, wearing a splendid all-white Valentino wedding gown.

Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Lexie Moreland

She took her time, but it was totally worth it when Rihanna finally arrived at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Barbados-born superstar arrived with partner A$AP Rocky, wearing a splendid all-white Valentino wedding gown with a train, adorned with white roses — and revealing her baby bump.

RiRi made a big impression as she left The Carlyle Hotel towards the very end as the official livestream, notes Vogue, stepping out wearing an archival fur coat from Fendi’s fall 1997 collection, designed by man of honor Karl Lagerfeld and once worn on the runway by Naomi Campbell.

After an outfit change, the pair were ready for the red carpet — or on this occasion, the off-white carpet — the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Paying homage to Lagerfeld’s love of Scotland, Rocky wore a tartan kilt over his jeans, and the duo rocked up in sunglasses.

The “Umbrella” singer is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky, and is certainly a bonafide Met Gala veteran. Through the years, she’s rocked some of the annual event’s most memorable looks, from her 2015 Guo Pei canary-yellow gown to her 2018 John Galliano custom bishop-inspired attire.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Rihanna came roaring back with the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, for her first performance in more than five years, and her first one as a mom.

That followed the release of “Lift Me Up,” which featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, breaking a six-year drought since the release of the Anti album from 2016.

See pics and clips from the Met Gala below.

