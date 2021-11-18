Flavor Flav Celebrates ‘Adopted Son’ Pete Davidson’s Birthday With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

The Kim and Pete show keeps on rollin’. After raising eyebrows with a series of hangs, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West did it again on Wednesday (Nov. 17) when they showed up in matching black and brown plaid outfits alongside Public Enemy hype man rapper Flavor Flav and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner (also in matching plaid), at Tuesday night’s celebration of Pete’s 28th birthday.

“celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ ,” Flav wrote alongside a pic of the furious four, in which Pete tossed a middle finger, Kim flashed a peace sign and the rapper draped his arms around the women. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

In an accompanying pic, an astonished-looking Davidson smiled broadly at Flav as he, yes, modeled one of the PE legend’s signature oversized timepieces. Flav was the only one who posted the pics and there was no further context explaining the continued hang between Davidson and Kardashian West, who were first spotted together three weeks after she hosted SNL, on which they appeared in a sketch as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

According to reports, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm recently and then kissing during a dinner and hanging out again the next night; Kardashian West filed for divorce from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) earlier this year.

Check out the pics below.