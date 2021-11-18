×
Skip to main content
Account

Flavor Flav Celebrates ‘Adopted Son’ Pete Davidson’s Birthday With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Of course Kim, Pete and Kris wore matching plaid outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Frazer Harrison/Getty Image, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Kim and Pete show keeps on rollin’. After raising eyebrows with a series of hangs, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West did it again on Wednesday (Nov. 17) when they showed up in matching black and brown plaid outfits alongside Public Enemy hype man rapper Flavor Flav and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner (also in matching plaid), at Tuesday night’s celebration of Pete’s 28th birthday.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Flavor Flav

Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson

See latest videos, charts and news

“celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ ,” Flav wrote alongside a pic of the furious four, in which Pete tossed a middle finger, Kim flashed a peace sign and the rapper draped his arms around the women. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Related

rolling loud miami 2021 festival gates

Will Astroworld Worsen the Rap Against Hip-Hop Concerts?

In an accompanying pic, an astonished-looking Davidson smiled broadly at Flav as he, yes, modeled one of the PE legend’s signature oversized timepieces. Flav was the only one who posted the pics and there was no further context explaining the continued hang between Davidson and Kardashian West, who were first spotted together three weeks after she hosted SNL, on which they appeared in a sketch as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

According to reports, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm recently and then kissing during a dinner and hanging out again the next night; Kardashian West filed for divorce from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) earlier this year.

Check out the pics below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad