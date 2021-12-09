Olivia Wilde Says She’s ‘Happier Than I’ve Ever Been’ When Asked About Harry Styles Dating Rumors

While Olivia Wilde would like to keep her relationship status with pop superstar Harry Styles private, she does tell Vogue in a new interview that she’s “happier than I’ve ever been.”

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” the Don’t Worry Darling director said when asked about her love life, particularly the “furor” surrounding the pair’s 10-year age gap. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Olivia Wilde See latest videos, charts and news

Wilde said it’s not unlike the undue pressure all of us put on ourselves due to the faceless masses of social media. “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us,” she tells Vogue, adding, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

The duo began working together in fall 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directs and Styles co-stars in with Florence Pugh. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film — due in September 2022 — focuses on “a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.”

While Wilde and Styles haven’t ever confirmed that they’re dating, they first sparked rumors in January when they were photographed attending music manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding hand-in-hand.

Since then, Wilde has been spotted at a few dates of Styles’ recently wrapped Love on Tour and wore merchandise from the singer’s new beauty line Pleasing.